HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HeadHunter Group
HeadHunter Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting HHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 299.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and HeadHunter Group upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HeadHunter Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HeadHunter Group was filed on February 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HeadHunter Group (HHR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $60.00. The current price HeadHunter Group (HHR) is trading at is $15.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
