 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twilio Shares Pop As Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Twilio Shares Pop As Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside Post Q4
  • Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLOpost Q4 beat and continue to see sharp upside to the stock.
  • Macquarie maintained Twilio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $281 to $306 (51.5% upside).
  • KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders raised the firm's price target on Twilio to $320 from $283 (58.4% upside) and kept an Overweight. 
  • The analyst notes the company reported Q4 revenue upside of $74.9 million versus consensus as organic growth accelerated to 39% year-over-year versus 38% last quarter and better than a guide of 22% year-over-year.
  • While concerns of sustained 30% growth likely abated near-term, concerns around gross margin could return, Enders says.
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained Twilio with a Buy and raised the price target from $250 to $300 (48.5% upside).
  • Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley lowered the firm's price target on Twilio to $455 from $510 (125.2% upside) and kept a Buy.
  • The analyst said the company should remain a long-term beneficiary of the new world order as it continues to execute its go-to-market strategy. 
  • Given the mounting strength in Twilio's core business and expansion into new higher-margin segments from recent acquisitions, he believes the shares should remain a core long-term holding.
  • BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet raised the firm's price target on Twilio to $270 from $260 (33.7% upside) and kept a Buy. 
  • The company saw strong growth across nearly every portion of the business, and its management remains very confident in its multi-year growth of at least 30% annually.
  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Twilio with a Buy and lowered the price target from $400 to $350 (73.3% upside).
  • Price Action: TWLO shares traded higher by 3.32% at $208.71 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022MacquarieMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

What Are Whales Doing With Twilio
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With Twilio
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Twilio Shares Are Rising Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TSEMNeedhamDowngrades45.0
CFMizuhoMaintains78.0
PTENPiper SandlerMaintains14.5
AAPLTigress FinancialMaintains210.0
SPWRMorgan StanleyMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com