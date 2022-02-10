Twilio Shares Pop As Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside Post Q4
- Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) post Q4 beat and continue to see sharp upside to the stock.
- Macquarie maintained Twilio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $281 to $306 (51.5% upside).
- KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders raised the firm's price target on Twilio to $320 from $283 (58.4% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- The analyst notes the company reported Q4 revenue upside of $74.9 million versus consensus as organic growth accelerated to 39% year-over-year versus 38% last quarter and better than a guide of 22% year-over-year.
- While concerns of sustained 30% growth likely abated near-term, concerns around gross margin could return, Enders says.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained Twilio with a Buy and raised the price target from $250 to $300 (48.5% upside).
- Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley lowered the firm's price target on Twilio to $455 from $510 (125.2% upside) and kept a Buy.
- The analyst said the company should remain a long-term beneficiary of the new world order as it continues to execute its go-to-market strategy.
- Given the mounting strength in Twilio's core business and expansion into new higher-margin segments from recent acquisitions, he believes the shares should remain a core long-term holding.
- BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet raised the firm's price target on Twilio to $270 from $260 (33.7% upside) and kept a Buy.
- The company saw strong growth across nearly every portion of the business, and its management remains very confident in its multi-year growth of at least 30% annually.
- Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Twilio with a Buy and lowered the price target from $400 to $350 (73.3% upside).
- Price Action: TWLO shares traded higher by 3.32% at $208.71 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TWLO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Macquarie
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
