BMO Capital Upgrades This Beverage Can Maker - Read Why
- BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde upgraded Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCK) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $140, up from $110, implying a 21.5% upside.
- The move comes after the company's Q4 earnings beat.
- Mark said he is "feeling better" about the beverage can business amid "strong" demand, with global volumes rising 9% in FY21 and the company forecasting growth of another 9% in FY22.
- While the stock is "not cheap" at 10.6-times expected 2022 EBITDA, Wilde said he is more positive on supply/demand, as well as cash flow outlook for Crown Holdings.
- Price Action: CCK shares closed higher by 1.06% at $115.25 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CCK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CCK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings