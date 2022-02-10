 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Upgrades This Beverage Can Maker - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 5:57am   Comments
  • BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde upgraded Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCK) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $140, up from $110, implying a 21.5% upside.
  • The move comes after the company's Q4 earnings beat.
  • Mark said he is "feeling better" about the beverage can business amid "strong" demand, with global volumes rising 9% in FY21 and the company forecasting growth of another 9% in FY22.
  • While the stock is "not cheap" at 10.6-times expected 2022 EBITDA, Wilde said he is more positive on supply/demand, as well as cash flow outlook for Crown Holdings.
  • Price Action: CCK shares closed higher by 1.06% at $115.25 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CCK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CCK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

