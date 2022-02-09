 Skip to main content

Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 5:25am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. 
  • The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. 
  • Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. 
  • Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature
  • He sees potential for Apple helping to broaden the use and appeal of Block's software. 
  • He believes the adverse stock reaction suggests investors are misinterpreting that Block is the main target for Apple. 
  • Instead, opening up the Apple hardware can benefit the merchant acquirers with the best brand and lead with software like Block's Square, contends Dolev. 
  • The analyst thinks pure-play hardware providers, such as Ingenico or Verifone, could be more challenged by Apple's Tap to Pay.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 1.48% at $103.80 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022BTIGMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

