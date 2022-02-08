Why Are Teradata Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Analysts' reactions to Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) post Q4 results remain mixed.
- Teradata reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $475 million, missing the consensus of $478.6 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beat the consensus of $0.27.
- Teradata sees FY22 revenue to grow flat-to-low-single-digit percentage Y/Y. It raised non-GAAP EPS guidance from $1.60 - $1.70 to $1.82 - $1.92, above the consensus of $1.77.
- Teradata sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 - $0.67, above the consensus of $0.51.
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow lowered the price target on Teradata to $34 from $40 (34% downside) and reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares.
- Teradata reported mixed Q4 results, with Cloud ARR marginally better, margins higher, and total revenue and ARR lower than expectations. Management issued mixed 2022 outlook, Winslow adds.
- Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the price target on Teradata from $48 to $56.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Teradata with an Overweight and raised the price target from $56 to $57, suggesting a 10.6% upside.
- Price Action: TDC shares traded higher by 27.45% at $51.34 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TDC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Dec 2021
|Needham
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for TDC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas