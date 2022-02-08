 Skip to main content

Why Are Teradata Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 1:16pm   Comments
  • Analysts' reactions to Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) post Q4 results remain mixed.
  • Teradata reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $475 million, missing the consensus of $478.6 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beat the consensus of $0.27.
  • Teradata sees FY22 revenue to grow flat-to-low-single-digit percentage Y/Y. It raised non-GAAP EPS guidance from $1.60 - $1.70 to $1.82 - $1.92, above the consensus of $1.77.
  • Teradata sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 - $0.67, above the consensus of $0.51.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow lowered the price target on Teradata to $34 from $40 (34% downside) and reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares. 
  • Teradata reported mixed Q4 results, with Cloud ARR marginally better, margins higher, and total revenue and ARR lower than expectations. Management issued mixed 2022 outlook, Winslow adds.
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the price target on Teradata from $48 to $56.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Teradata with an Overweight and raised the price target from $56 to $57, suggesting a 10.6% upside.
  • Price Action: TDC shares traded higher by 27.45% at $51.34 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for TDC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform
Dec 2021NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy

