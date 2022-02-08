 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How This BofA Analyst Rates Frontier And Spirit Airlines Stocks After Merger Announcement

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
How This BofA Analyst Rates Frontier And Spirit Airlines Stocks After Merger Announcement

The merger deal between Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) represents an enterprise value of $6.6 billion and is in line with the long-term historical multiple of Spirit Airlines, according to BofA Securities.

The Spirit-Frontier Analyst: Andrew Didora maintained a Buy rating for Frontier Airlines, with a price target of $18. Analyst Didora removed the rating for Spirit Airlines, saying the stock “is no longer trading on fundamentals.”

The Spirit-Frontier Thesis: The merger deal can benefit from economies of scale and can support the capacity growth plans of both companies, which would add to industry overcapacity, Didora said in the note.

He added that the deal “has little route overlap, which could lower regulatory risk” and could place “a ceiling on industry multiples, as the takeout was in line with historical valuation.”

“The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022, with integration beginning in early 2023 and a single operating certificate 18 to 24 months after deal close. Given the deal timeline, true run-rate synergies ($400M in revenue/$100M in costs) will not occur until 2025,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action: Shares of Frontier Group Holdings had risen by 4.68% to $13.43 and shares of Spirit Airlines had risen by 2.36% to $26.03 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Link: Frontier, Spirit Airlines Agree To Merge In $6.6B Deal

Photo courtesy Frontier

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVE + ULCC)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 8, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Looking Into Frontier Group Holdings Inc. - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
Meta Platforms, PayPal Lead S&P 500 Lower In A Mixed Day Of Trading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: airline Airline Industry Andrew Didora BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com