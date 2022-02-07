 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Bumps Up Cavco Industries Price Target By ~24%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Bumps Up Cavco Industries Price Target By ~24%
  • Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless raised the price target on Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) to $315 from $255 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, implying an 8% upside.
  • The analyst believes demand trends for Cavco continue to be robust, with a stable backlog and pricing power across Cavco's revenue channels.
  • McCanless noted supply chain issues, including domestic trucking, are still a drag on production, but Cavco managed to grow the capacity utilization by 5% sequentially despite those headwinds.
  • At current levels, the analyst views Cavco as fairly valued.
  • Recently, Cavco Industries reported 49.5% Y/Y growth in Q3 FY22 revenue to $431.71 million, above the consensus of $408.42 million.
  • The company's total average plant capacity utilization rate was 80% during Q3, back to pre-pandemic levels, and improved from approximately 75% during Q2.
  • Price Action: CVCO shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $291.77 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for CVCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022WedbushMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2021Craig-HallumMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Craig-HallumMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CVCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVCO)

Cavco Indus: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2022
Earnings Preview: Cavco Industries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com