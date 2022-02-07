Wells Fargo Cuts Honeywell Price Target By 5%
- Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target on Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) to $205 (an upside of 6.8%) from $216 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares following quarterly results.
- The analyst notes that an EPS guide below the $8.93 consensus was expected, but the magnitude of the shortfall and the second half of year weighted performance was poorly received.
- Related: Honeywell Stock Slips On Q4 Revenue Miss Hit By Supply Chain Challenges; Guides FY22 Below Consensus
- O'Dea says Q1 remains tough with organic revenue guided down 50bps year-over-year at the midpoint and an adjusted EPS guidance midpoint 15c below the $2.00 consensus into the print.
- The analyst argues that the challenging near-term and wait for the second half of the year upside injected more caution into the stock.
- Also Read: Read How Analysts Reacted to Honeywell's Q4 Results
- Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.2% at $191.88 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for HON
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for HON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings