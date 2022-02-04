Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In T-Mobile US Post Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Analysts remained divided over T-Mobile US Inc TMUS post Q4 results. However, they continue to see a sharp upside in the stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft raised the price target on T-Mobile to $185 from $175 (53% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares post Q4 results.
- The 2022 guidance was primarily positive, and T-Mobile has a solid track record of beating and raising its initial guidance over the course of a calendar year, Kraft notes.
- JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares with a $175 price target (45% upside).
- Cusick says T-Mobile remains his top pick for 2022 following the "strong' Q4 results.
- The guidance to "strong" EBITDA and subscriber growth in 2022 is "much better than recent investor fears," Cusick adds.
- RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral lowered the price target on T-Mobile to $152 from $180 (26% upside) and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The company's Q4 total revenue missed consensus on lower than expected equipment sales, but sentiment should be "near positive inflection soon," the analyst notes.
- Maral further states that T-Mobile management has a long track record of guiding conservatively and strong execution.
- Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 10.22% at $120.78 on Thursday.
