Here's Why Analysts See Sharp Upside In Snap Ahead Of Its Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Analysts see compelling upside in Snap Inc SNAP ahead of its quarterly results.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju lowered the price target on Snap to $81 from $104 (151% upside) ahead of quarterly results and to reflect lingering measurement headwinds.
- The analyst reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. Potential for better-than-expected DAU growth with a revamped Android app released in more geographies, potential for better-than-expected ad revenue on ramping product rollouts and marketer adoption, and monetization optionality from increased engagement from Games, Maps, and Spotlight drove the rating.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Snap to $55 from $65 (70.8% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
- While his intra-quarter checks were "mixed," he believes Q4 guidance of about 30% year-over-year revenue growth was conservative and reflected many of these factors, said Thill.
- In addition, his third-party data checks showed DAUs trending above the Street view, providing further indication that Snap and TikTok can grow in tandem.
- Stifel analyst Mark Kelley resumed coverage of Snap with a Buy rating and $45 price target (39.7% upside).
- The analyst states that he is encouraged by the resiliency of the platform's user base throughout the pandemic, along with the company's pipeline of under-monetized and yet-to-be-monetized products.
- Kelley adds that he sees "significant upside" to his estimate for Snap.
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 0.98% at $32.22 on the last check Tuesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.