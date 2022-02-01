BofA Downgrades Ionis After Vupanorsen Setback: Are There Upcoming Catalysts That Can Help The Stock?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS announced on Monday the discontinuation of the Vupanorsen clinical development program. Following this, there are no high-impact catalysts for the next 12 months that could unlock value, according to BofA Securities.

The Ionis Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Jason Gerberry downgraded the rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Underperform, while reducing the price target from $40 to $30.

The Ionis Pharmaceuticals Thesis: The current valuation of the stock still reflects around $2 billion for programs other than Spinraza, where “the company has struggled to unlock value,” Gerberry said in the downgrade note.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

“IONS is near Ph3 readout of Eplontersen in TTR-PN (mid-year), but we believe PN Ph3 success is largely priced in and PN is a relatively small market + encumbered economics, limiting upside potential,” the analyst wrote.

“While we acknowledge IONS’ continuous effort to improve its ASO platform to improve candidates’ efficacy/safety and pursue novel targets to address unmet needs, we find it difficult to have high conviction on de-risking potential of mid-stage readouts following pipeline setbacks last 12 months (e.g., HD, ENaC, ANG3) plus the next wave of key Ph3 readouts are further out in 2024E (TTR-CM, HAE, sHTG),” he added.

IONS Price Action: Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals had declined by 1.48% to $31.33 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

Photo: Diane Serik on Unsplash