Read How Analysts Reacted To Autoliv's Q4 Results

- Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner upgraded Autoliv Inc ALV to Buy from Hold with a price target of $123, up from $117, implying an upside of 22%.
- Rosner notes that the company offers one of the best ways to invest in the multi-year auto industry volume recovery ahead.
- The analyst expects Autoliv to capitalize on its "robust" revenue growth profile above market, which he mentions is powertrain agnostic and based on "broad" geographic and customer exposure, as well as its "strong margin upside" from operating leverage and large free cash flow generation.
- Also Read: Autoliv Registers 15.8% Sales Decline In Q4, Notes Margin Pressure
- Baird analyst Luke Junk lowered the price target on Autoliv to $105 from $110 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a buy rating on the stock while lowering the price target to $110 from $115, implying a 9.5% upside.
- RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak lowered the price target to $124 from $130 but kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan reduced the price target to $100 from $109 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $100.41 on the last check Tuesday.
