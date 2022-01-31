Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Cut Caterpillar Price Target

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase lowered Caterpillar Inc's CAT price target to $242 from $245 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Deblase mentions that the stock sold off post earnings on lower forward earnings estimates.
- Related: Caterpillar Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Analyst Expectations.
- Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook lowered the price target to $255 (an upside of 27.7%) from $275 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Also Read: Union Pacific To Buy Battery-Electric Locomotives From Caterpillar, Wabtec
- Price Action: CAT shares traded lower by 0.80% at $199.56 on the last check Monday.
