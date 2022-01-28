 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caterpillar Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Analyst Expectations
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Caterpillar Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Analyst Expectations
  • Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CATreported fourth-quarter sales and revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to $13.79 billion, beating the consensus of $13.15 billion.
  • The company attributed the increase primarily to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization.
  • Segment Revenue: Construction Industries $5.74 billion (+27% Y/Y), Resource Industries $2.76 billion (+27% Y/Y), and Energy & Transportation $5.73 billion (+19% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $2.69 compared to $2.12 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $2.26.
  • The operating profit increased by 16.7% Y/Y to $1.61 billion, and the margin contracted by 61 bps to 11.7%.
  • Caterpillar generated operating cash flow for FY21 of $7.2 billion, compared to $6.33 billion a year ago. It ended the quarter with $9.26 billion of cash and cash equivalents.
  • Construction Industries' profit was $788 million (+25% Y/Y) and the Segment profit margin contracted by 30 bps to 13.7%.
  • Resource Industries' profit was $305 million (+12% Y/Y) and segment profit margin contracted by 150 bps to 11%.
  • Energy & Transportation's profit was $675 million (-2% Y/Y) and the segment profit margin contracted by 250 bps to 11.8%.
  • The company returned $5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2021.
  • Outlook: Caterpillar expects stronger sales in 1Q22 versus 1Q21, continued end-user solid demand, and favorable prices.
  • It also expects headwinds to adjusted operating profit margin in 1Q 2022 versus 1Q 2021 and margins to improve throughout 2022. Capex of ~$1.4 billion.
  • Price Action: CAT shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $208.73 during the premarket session on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2022
Earnings Preview For Caterpillar
Caterpillar's Debt Overview
New Beijing Signals Reinforce China's Intent to Reopen U.S. IPO Pipeline
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com