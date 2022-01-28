Read How Analysts Reacted To Hexcel's Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Hexcel Corp HXL to Neutral from Sell with an unchanged price target of $52, implying an upside of 7%.
- The analyst notes the company's Q4 results were mixed as the operating performance was a bit below his expectations, but it still came in better than a much more conservative consensus.
- Hexcel shares now appear to be pricing in a balance of risks, Walton adds.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag raised the price target to $57 (an upside of 17%) from $55 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 21.8% year-over-year to $360.3 million, marginally beating the consensus of $359.4 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.16 from $(0.18) a year ago, beating the consensus of $0.13.
- Adjusted operating income improved to $25.2 million from $(6.1) million a year ago, and the margin recovered to 7% from -2.1%.
- The gross margin for the quarter was 19.2% compared to 10.3% a year ago.
- Segment sales: Commercial Aerospace $199.7 million (+57.6% Y/Y); Space & Defense $105.9 million (-11.5% Y/Y); Industrial of $54.7 million (+10.7%Y/Y)
- Net cash generated from operating activities for 2021 was $151.7 million, compared to $264.3 million for 2020.
- The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 11, 2022.
- FY22 Guidance: Hexcel expects sales of $1.50 billion - $1.63 billion (consensus $1.62 billion), Adjusted EPS of $1.00 - $1.24 (consensus $1.27).
- Price Action: HXL shares traded lower by 1.59% at $48.52 on the last check Friday.
[ALERT] Matt Maley has been taking advantage of the current markt to get massive gains. He teaches his winning strategy today at 5 pm ET. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.