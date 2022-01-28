Cambium Networks Shares Pop On Double Upgrade By Raymond James

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold double upgraded Cambium Networks Corp CMBM to Strong Buy from Market Perform with a $35 price target, implying an upside of 57.6%.
- Leopold believes fundamental demand remains solid, with temporary supply chain constraints depressing near-term results.
- He tells investors in a research note that checks indicate that elements of the semiconductor supply have improved while logistics and transport hurdles have worsened.
- Cambium Networks provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies.
- Price Action: CMBM shares traded higher by 9.62% at $22.21 on the last check Friday.
[ALERT] Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.