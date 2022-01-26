RBC Capital Cuts Meta Platforms Price Target By 3.6% - Read Why

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson lowered the price target on Meta Platforms Inc FB to $400 from $415 but reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 32%.
- The analyst says the data with 26 agency and ad network channel contacts related to overall spending trends are "mixed."
- Erickson adds that while Meta is "winning the Apple Inc AAPL signal loss battle" relative to other social peers, it may also be more exposed to Tiktok risk than investors may realize.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.65% at $302.10 on the last check Wednesday.
