QQQ
-11.71
363.40
-3.33%
BTC/USD
-287.69
35956.86
-0.79%
DIA
-7.78
350.13
-2.27%
SPY
-12.07
450.05
-2.76%
TLT
+ 0.25
143.38
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 0.56
170.54
+ 0.32%

'Winter Is Here For Stocks': Why This Analyst Recommends Defensives

byShanthi Rexaline
January 24, 2022 12:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Winter Is Here For Stocks': Why This Analyst Recommends Defensives

Equity markets are going through a lean patch as investors shun risky bets amid the prospect of Fed tightening. An analyst at Morgan Stanley cautions that the downturn may have further legs and recommends investing in defensives.

Attention Turning to Slowing Growth: With the Fed's pivot now well understood, investor attention now turns to growth, which is slowing and more than expected, Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson said in a note.

The current deceleration in growth is more about the "natural ebbing of the cycle" than the latest COVID variant, the analyst said. The slowdown has a bit further to go and equity markets haven't yet priced for it, he said. 

"The winter is here," Wilson said.

Defensives Over Cyclicals: Against this backdrop, playing defense makes more sense, the analyst said. The fatter pitch now is to be long defensives relative to cyclicals, he added.

The analyst said he continues to like staples over discretionary goods. Demand payback is becoming more evident in the discretionary goods space, and the high prices are continuing to deter investors.

Historically, staples is an outperformer in the macro regime such as the one seen currently, which is characterized by decelerating EPS growth, declining PMIs and a tightening by the Fed, Wilson said.

See Also: 2 Technical Indicators That Show The Stock Market Could Be In Store For More Pain

Q4 Expectations: On earnings, the analyst said fourth-quarter results will beat estimates by the typical 3%-4% The outlook could be more mixed, as companies guide for the full year for the first time, the analyst said.

Thus far, the median company beating earnings expectations traded down 50 basis points, and the median company missing was down 4%, he said. 

S&P 500 earnings growth is tracking at 23% year-over-year, with all sectors but Utilities expected to see positive growth, Wilson said. The biggest contributors to index level earnings growth are expected to be Energy, Industrials, and Tech, with these three sectors likely to contribute more than half of the index's growth, the analyst said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Futures Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

8 Trading Themes To Watch In 2022

8 Trading Themes To Watch In 2022

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is on track to finish an unpredictable 2021 near record highs after a third consecutive year of 16%-plus gains for the market. read more
Superbubble? Legendary Market Pundit Says Stocks Could Fall By Nearly 50%

Superbubble? Legendary Market Pundit Says Stocks Could Fall By Nearly 50%

GMO co-founder Jeremy Grantham said the recent pullback in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is just the beginning of the bursting of a stock market "superbubble." read more
Gold Is Outperforming Bitcoin And The Stock Market In The Past 3 Months: What's The Better Hedge?

Gold Is Outperforming Bitcoin And The Stock Market In The Past 3 Months: What's The Better Hedge?

In the past three months, investors have grown increasingly concerned about the negative potential impact of elevated inflation levels and rising interest rates in 2022. But while stock prices and cryptocurrency prices have lagged, gold has outshined them both. read more
BofA Downgrades Getty Realty, National Retail Properties, Names Top Triple-Net REITs For 2022

BofA Downgrades Getty Realty, National Retail Properties, Names Top Triple-Net REITs For 2022

On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Joshua Dennerlein updated his coverage of triple-net real estate investment trusts (REITs), and adjusted his ratings for several stocks. The Analyst: Dennerlein made the following changes to his coverage: read more