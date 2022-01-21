 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Technical Indicators That Show The Stock Market Could Be In Store For More Pain
Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
2 Technical Indicators That Show The Stock Market Could Be In Store For More Pain

The stock market is off to a shaky start in 2022, a sell-off that accelerated over the past trading week. The Nasdaq composite, which tracks some of the largest technology companies in the world, is down nearly 12% year-to-date.

Even more worrisome are daunting technical indicators that point to more pain coming. Helene Meisler, a popular voice on FinTwit, pointed out that the put-to-call ratio could close at its highest point since May 2020. This ratio shows how many put contracts are being placed versus call option contracts.

Why Put-To-Call Ratio Matters: In short, a put-to-call ratio shows that option traders are more bearish than bullish

Since 2019, options trading has grown tremendously, and because of that, the options market has more of an impact on overall price movement than it used to. So, if option traders are at large bearish, that could have a negative impact on equity prices.

See Also: Why The SPY Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Disaster

What Else? Another technical indicator that was pointed out on Friday, was the 200-day moving average of the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2020.

A stock dipping below its 200-day moving average is a very bearish sign for most technical traders. The 200-day moving average tracks the average price of a stock throughout the last 200 trading days. Once a stock dips below that moving average, it's a sign of weakness and oftentimes a sign that the stock has even further to drop.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the indicators will always be bearish for the S&P 500. Instead, the moving average is showing a trend, and once that trend reverses, look for the S&P to come back to its 200-day moving average, and even break through it when we are back in more bullish times.

For more information on technical analysis, check out our Technical Analysis 101.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Bitcoin Bears Salivate As The Crypto Plummets — But Here's Why A Bounce May Be On The Way
Bears Grab Ahold Of Amazon Stock As Market Falls Into Turmoil: What's Next?
Why The SPY Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Disaster
The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More
US Indices Are At Support: Will Price Bounce Or Break Through?
Superbubble? Legendary Market Pundit Says Stocks Could Fall By Nearly 50%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Technicals Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com