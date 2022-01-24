RBC Capital Sees 'Attractive Entry-Point' In Charter Communications
- RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral upgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $690, down from $770, implying an upside of 20%.
- The analyst contends that the competitive threats to cable operators across broadband with telco fiber and fixed wireless assigned by the Street's negativity has become "too punitive."
- Maral adds that the sell-off in Charter shares since August presents an "attractive entry-point."
- Price Action: CHTR shares traded higher by 1.3% at $577.10 on the last check Monday.
