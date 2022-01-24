QQQ
-10.37
362.06
-2.95%
BTC/USD
-2078.55
34166.00
-5.73%
DIA
-6.96
349.31
-2.03%
SPY
-10.94
448.92
-2.5%
TLT
+ 0.37
143.26
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.13
170.96
+ 0.08%

RBC Capital Sees 'Attractive Entry-Point' In Charter Communications

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 24, 2022 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RBC Capital Sees 'Attractive Entry-Point' In Charter Communications
  • RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral upgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTRto Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $690, down from $770, implying an upside of 20%.
  • The analyst contends that the competitive threats to cable operators across broadband with telco fiber and fixed wireless assigned by the Street's negativity has become "too punitive." 
  • Maral adds that the sell-off in Charter shares since August presents an "attractive entry-point."
  • Price Action: CHTR shares traded higher by 1.3% at $577.10 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Read Why Wolfe Research Downgraded Charter, Altice USA

Read Why Wolfe Research Downgraded Charter, Altice USA

Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). read more
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Altice USA, Charter Citing Competitive Environment

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Altice USA, Charter Citing Competitive Environment

Charter Communications Shares Slide On Rating Downgrade

Charter Communications Shares Slide On Rating Downgrade

Analysts Raise Charter Communications' Price Target Post Q2 Earnings Beat

Analysts Raise Charter Communications' Price Target Post Q2 Earnings Beat