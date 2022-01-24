QQQ
UBS Turns Bullish On Fox; Sees 33% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 24, 2022 8:25 am
UBS Turns Bullish On Fox; Sees 33% Upside
  • UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXAto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $50, up from $42, suggesting an upside of 32.66%.
  • The analyst sees the company as better positioned given its sports betting optionality, measured DTC spend, and leadership within the legacy Pay TV bundle with its sports and news focus. 
  • Hodulik adds that he sees upside to Fox Corp EBITDA estimates from a ramping renewal cycle, strong political ad spend, the Super Bowl, a reset NFL costs, and lower DTC dilution. 
  • The analyst also believes that the company is well-positioned to drive stable-to-growing profits over the long term as peers face more "challenging paths."
  • Price Action: FOXA shares traded higher by 1.75% at $38.35 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

