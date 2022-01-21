QQQ
-8.03
369.75
-2.22%
BTC/USD
-2682.92
37997.99
-6.6%
DIA
-3.91
351.24
-1.13%
SPY
-6.95
453.70
-1.56%
TLT
+ 1.95
140.00
+ 1.37%
GLD
-0.88
172.53
-0.51%

Northcoast Research Turns Bullish On Herc Holdings

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 21, 2022 3:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Northcoast Research Turns Bullish On Herc Holdings
  • Northcoast Research analyst John Healy upgraded Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $205, suggesting an upside of 30%.
  • He sees a more favorable risk/reward following channel checks that suggest strong demand trends to close 2021 and start 2022.
  • The analyst thinks Herc shares can outperform this year as rate dynamics benefit from a robust recovery in end markets.
  • Healy also notes the "hidden element" of potential upside being the value in the company's fleet as used equipment values have "roared" higher over the last 6-12 months.
  • Price Action: HRI shares traded higher by 1.24% at $157.12 on the last check Friday.

