Northcoast Research Turns Bullish On Herc Holdings
- Northcoast Research analyst John Healy upgraded Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $205, suggesting an upside of 30%.
- He sees a more favorable risk/reward following channel checks that suggest strong demand trends to close 2021 and start 2022.
- The analyst thinks Herc shares can outperform this year as rate dynamics benefit from a robust recovery in end markets.
- Healy also notes the "hidden element" of potential upside being the value in the company's fleet as used equipment values have "roared" higher over the last 6-12 months.
- Price Action: HRI shares traded higher by 1.24% at $157.12 on the last check Friday.
