QQQ
-1.61
363.33
-0.45%
BTC/USD
-1747.29
38933.62
-4.3%
DIA
+ 0.29
347.04
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.57
447.32
-0.13%
TLT
+ 1.22
140.72
+ 0.86%
GLD
-0.50
172.15
-0.29%

Lake Street Bumps Up Limelight Networks Price Target By 11% Post Q4 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 21, 2022 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lake Street Bumps Up Limelight Networks Price Target By 11% Post Q4 Results
  • Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi raised the price target on Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) to $5 from $4.50 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 34%.
  • The re-rating follows Limelight's Q4 results and 2022 guidance that was "slightly" ahead of expectations.
  • Martinuzzi believes a return to growth and more consistent execution will support a higher valuation.
  • Limelight reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $62.9 million, beating the consensus of $61.6 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 670 bps to 35.4%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beat the consensus of $0.01.
  • Limelight sees FY22 revenue of $240 million – $250 million versus the consensus of $241.2 million.
  • Limelight sees FY22 non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.06) – $(0.01) against the consensus loss of $(0.04).
  • Price Action: LLNW shares traded higher by 9.25% at $4.08 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Truist Turns Bullish On Limelight Networks

Truist Turns Bullish On Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks Stock Gains On Raymond James' Bullish View

Limelight Networks Stock Gains On Raymond James' Bullish View

Limelight Networks Stock Gains After Bullish Rating From Craig-Hallum

Limelight Networks Stock Gains After Bullish Rating From Craig-Hallum

Akamai May Be Forced To Slash Media Prices