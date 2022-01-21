Seaport Global Turns Bullish On This Homebuilder
- Seaport Global analyst Mark Weintraub upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Buy from Neutral with a $53 price target.
- Weintraub noted the stock had dropped 16% in one week on concerns about rising interest rates.
- However, the analyst sees "underlying positives" for housing, including strong demographics and continued catch-up post a decade of underbuilding.
- Following his downgrade a week ago, the analyst concludes KB's risk/reward "looks very good again."
- Price Action: KBH shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $41.71 in premarket on the last check Friday.
