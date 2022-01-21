QQQ
-1.86
363.58
-0.51%
BTC/USD
-2267.04
38413.87
-5.57%
DIA
-0.69
348.02
-0.2%
SPY
-1.56
448.31
-0.35%
TLT
+ 1.31
140.63
+ 0.92%
GLD
+ 0.42
171.23
+ 0.24%

Seaport Global Turns Bullish On This Homebuilder

byShivani Kumaresan
January 21, 2022 9:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Seaport Global Turns Bullish On This Homebuilder
  • Seaport Global analyst Mark Weintraub upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBHto Buy from Neutral with a $53 price target.
  • Weintraub noted the stock had dropped 16% in one week on concerns about rising interest rates.
  • However, the analyst sees "underlying positives" for housing, including strong demographics and continued catch-up post a decade of underbuilding.
  • Following his downgrade a week ago, the analyst concludes KB's risk/reward "looks very good again."
  • Price Action: KBH shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $41.71 in premarket on the last check Friday.

