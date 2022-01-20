Barclays Cuts Price Targets On These Two Car Rental Companies
- Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lowered Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) price target to $26 from $28 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst also lowered Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) price target to $168 from $217 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst reduced estimates modestly and points to "what now may be the peak for earnings revisions, near term, in the rental car space."
- Johnson says, within that backdrop, "valuations appear to be coming in slightly, though we still see room for earnings and multiples to converge."
- Also Read: Deutsche Bank Upgrades This Mobility Solutions Provider
- Oppenheimer Sees 27% Upside In Hertz Global
- Price Action: HTZ shares traded higher by 1.59% at $22.05 and CAR up by 5.21% at $197.47 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.