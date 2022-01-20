QQQ
-0.30
366.78
-0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 1053.49
42713.50
+ 2.53%
DIA
+ 0.56
349.79
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 0.19
451.56
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.50
140.57
+ 0.35%
GLD
-0.31
172.39
-0.18%

Barclays Cuts Price Targets On These Two Car Rental Companies

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 20, 2022 2:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Barclays Cuts Price Targets On These Two Car Rental Companies
  • Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lowered Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZprice target to $26 from $28 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst also lowered Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) price target to $168 from $217 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst reduced estimates modestly and points to "what now may be the peak for earnings revisions, near term, in the rental car space."
  • Johnson says, within that backdrop, "valuations appear to be coming in slightly, though we still see room for earnings and multiples to converge."
  • Also Read: Deutsche Bank Upgrades This Mobility Solutions Provider
  • Oppenheimer Sees 27% Upside In Hertz Global
  • Price Action: HTZ shares traded higher by 1.59% at $22.05 and CAR up by 5.21% at $197.47 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank Upgrades This Mobility Solutions Provider

Deutsche Bank Upgrades This Mobility Solutions Provider

Multiple Analyst Firms Initiate Coverage On Hertz Global

Multiple Analyst Firms Initiate Coverage On Hertz Global

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avis Budget, Sees 23% Downside

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avis Budget, Sees 23% Downside

Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target

Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target