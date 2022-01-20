Loop Capital Turns Bearish On This Off-Price Retailer On Inflation Fears
- Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to Sell from Hold with a price target of $190, down from $255, suggesting a 15% downside.
- The analyst warned that inflation and reduced stimulus may lead to reductions in consensus estimates, as those factors disproportionately impact the company's customer base.
- Champine also believes that wage inflation will likely impact Burlington "significantly."
- Price Action: BURL shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $220.10 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.