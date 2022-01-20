QQQ
Loop Capital Turns Bearish On This Off-Price Retailer On Inflation Fears

byShivani Kumaresan
January 20, 2022 8:47 am
  • Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURLto Sell from Hold with a price target of $190, down from $255, suggesting a 15% downside.
  • The analyst warned that inflation and reduced stimulus may lead to reductions in consensus estimates, as those factors disproportionately impact the company's customer base.
  • Champine also believes that wage inflation will likely impact Burlington "significantly."
  • Price Action: BURL shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $220.10 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

