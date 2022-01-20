Etsy Shares Gain On KeyBanc Upgrade
- KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $200 price target, suggesting an upside of 22.6%.
- The analyst believes Etsy has some of the most compelling long-term secular growth opportunities in his coverage and that management set guidance reasonably for Q4.
- His firm's Key First Look Data has pointed to stable to improving quarter-over-quarter trends.
- Longer-term, Yruma is "increasingly constructive" on continued increases in habitual buyers and potential TAM expansion via Depop.
- Etsy operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of buyers and sellers worldwide.
- Price Action: ETSY shares traded higher by 2.73% at $167.60 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
