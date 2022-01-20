BofA Downgrades WestRock, Cuts Price Target By 5%
- BofA analyst George Staphos downgraded WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57, down from $60.
- The analyst noted containerboard business still has merits, and despite some recent deceleration, his survey data remained positive in the first half of 2021.
- Staphos noted the early response from his latest survey suggests "further deceleration," and he is no longer projecting a fourth price hike in his assumptions.
- Price Action: WRK shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $45.03 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.