Truist Turns Bullish On Limelight Networks

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 1:12 pm
  • Truist analyst Greg Miller upgraded Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNWto Buy from Hold with a price target of $7, up from $3.
  • The price target implies an upside of 89%.
  • The stock has recovered from the trough and looks poised to re-accelerate growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
  • Miller adds that the traffic lost from poor performance with prior management is returning, while its cost structure has been "better rationalized."
  • Limelight Networks provides a content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities.
  • Price Action: LLNW shares traded higher by 4.58% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

