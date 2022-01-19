Truist Turns Bullish On Limelight Networks
- Truist analyst Greg Miller upgraded Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $7, up from $3.
- The price target implies an upside of 89%.
- The stock has recovered from the trough and looks poised to re-accelerate growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Miller adds that the traffic lost from poor performance with prior management is returning, while its cost structure has been "better rationalized."
- Limelight Networks provides a content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities.
- Price Action: LLNW shares traded higher by 4.58% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.
