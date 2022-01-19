QQQ
KeyBanc Downgrades Lennar - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
January 19, 2022 1:40 pm
KeyBanc Downgrades Lennar - Read Why
  • KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener downgraded Lennar Corp  (NYSE:LENto Underweight from Sector Weight with an $86 price target, implying a 13% downside.
  • The analyst thinks builders' operational success cannot offset cyclical tailwinds ebbing in time.
  • Lennar's "low" P/E multiples partly discount "peak" margins, with book value at 1.7-times now in line with historic levels, Zener noted.
  • The analyst also added that past cycles saw EPS fall before multiples P/E rose.
  • Price Action: LEN shares are trading lower by 2.23% at $99.05 on the last check Wednesday.

