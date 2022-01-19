QQQ
+ 1.31
369.24
+ 0.35%
BTC/USD
-364.22
41987.90
-0.86%
DIA
-0.17
354.02
-0.05%
SPY
+ 0.42
456.08
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 1.41
138.70
+ 1%
GLD
+ 2.69
166.70
+ 1.59%

Analysts Raise J B Hunt Transport Services Price Target Post Q4 Results

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 19, 2022 12:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Raise J B Hunt Transport Services Price Target Post Q4 Results

Several analysts raised the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) following the release of Q4 results.

  • Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target to $213 from $192 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst says he rolled his model forward following its earnings report, which showed a top-and bottom-line beat as pricing more than offset volume challenges due to continued tightness across the NA supply chain.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic increased J B Hunt's price target to $240 (an upside of 19.7%) from $233 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results that highlight the importance of strong execution in a challenging freight supply chain environment. 
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski raised JB Hunt's price target to $220 (an upside of 9.7%) from $212 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares. 
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long increased JB Hunt's price target to $232 (an upside of 15.7%) from $225 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Keybanc analyst Todd Fowler raised JB Hunt's price target to $230 (an upside of 14.7%) from $225 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck raised JB Hunt's price target to $175 (a downside of 12.7%) from $171 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Yesterday, J B Hunt Transport Services reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, beating the consensus of $3.28 billion.
  • Revenue from the Truckload segment grew 85% Y/Y, and Integrated Capacity Solutions rose 26% Y/Y.
  • EPS for the quarter improved by 58% Y/Y to $2.28, beating the consensus of $2.01.
  • The operating incomes increased by 55.3% Y/Y to $322.5 million, and the margin expanded by 165 bps to 9.2%.
  • Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased 27% Y/Y to $593 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for FY21 stood at $1.22 billion, compared to $1.12 billion a year ago.
  • The company had cash and equivalents of $355.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 0.01% at $200.52 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Updates Price Target For Several Transportation Companies

Barclays Updates Price Target For Several Transportation Companies

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski updated the price targets for several transportation companies. The analyst mentions that the pricing remains key as the supply-driven volume recovery likely pushed out for the North American transportation sector. read more
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies

Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised price targets for several transportation companies. read more
Stephens Ticks Up Price Target On This Surface Transportation Company By 6%

Stephens Ticks Up Price Target On This Surface Transportation Company By 6%

Analysts Lift JB Hunt Price Target After Q3 Results

Analysts Lift JB Hunt Price Target After Q3 Results