Analysts Raise J B Hunt Transport Services Price Target Post Q4 Results
Several analysts raised the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) following the release of Q4 results.
- Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target to $213 from $192 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst says he rolled his model forward following its earnings report, which showed a top-and bottom-line beat as pricing more than offset volume challenges due to continued tightness across the NA supply chain.
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic increased J B Hunt's price target to $240 (an upside of 19.7%) from $233 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results that highlight the importance of strong execution in a challenging freight supply chain environment.
- Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski raised JB Hunt's price target to $220 (an upside of 9.7%) from $212 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long increased JB Hunt's price target to $232 (an upside of 15.7%) from $225 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Keybanc analyst Todd Fowler raised JB Hunt's price target to $230 (an upside of 14.7%) from $225 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck raised JB Hunt's price target to $175 (a downside of 12.7%) from $171 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Yesterday, J B Hunt Transport Services reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, beating the consensus of $3.28 billion.
- Revenue from the Truckload segment grew 85% Y/Y, and Integrated Capacity Solutions rose 26% Y/Y.
- EPS for the quarter improved by 58% Y/Y to $2.28, beating the consensus of $2.01.
- The operating incomes increased by 55.3% Y/Y to $322.5 million, and the margin expanded by 165 bps to 9.2%.
- Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased 27% Y/Y to $593 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for FY21 stood at $1.22 billion, compared to $1.12 billion a year ago.
- The company had cash and equivalents of $355.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 0.01% at $200.52 on the last check Wednesday.
