Analysts Raise J B Hunt Transport Services Price Target Post Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Several analysts raised the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT following the release of Q4 results.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target to $213 from $192 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst says he rolled his model forward following its earnings report, which showed a top-and bottom-line beat as pricing more than offset volume challenges due to continued tightness across the NA supply chain.
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic increased J B Hunt's price target to $240 (an upside of 19.7%) from $233 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results that highlight the importance of strong execution in a challenging freight supply chain environment.
- Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski raised JB Hunt's price target to $220 (an upside of 9.7%) from $212 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long increased JB Hunt's price target to $232 (an upside of 15.7%) from $225 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Keybanc analyst Todd Fowler raised JB Hunt's price target to $230 (an upside of 14.7%) from $225 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck raised JB Hunt's price target to $175 (a downside of 12.7%) from $171 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Yesterday, J B Hunt Transport Services reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, beating the consensus of $3.28 billion.
- Revenue from the Truckload segment grew 85% Y/Y, and Integrated Capacity Solutions rose 26% Y/Y.
- EPS for the quarter improved by 58% Y/Y to $2.28, beating the consensus of $2.01.
- The operating incomes increased by 55.3% Y/Y to $322.5 million, and the margin expanded by 165 bps to 9.2%.
- Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased 27% Y/Y to $593 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for FY21 stood at $1.22 billion, compared to $1.12 billion a year ago.
- The company had cash and equivalents of $355.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 0.01% at $200.52 on the last check Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.