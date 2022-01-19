QQQ
-0.11
370.66
-0.03%
BTC/USD
-107.38
42244.74
-0.25%
DIA
+ 0.33
353.52
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 0.31
456.18
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.73
139.37
+ 0.52%
GLD
+ 2.47
166.92
+ 1.46%

BofA Cuts Price Target On These Space-Related Stocks

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 19, 2022 11:18 am
BofA Cuts Price Target On These Space-Related Stocks
  • BofA analyst Ronald Epstein updated price targets for select Space-related stocks to account for changing market dynamics, including anticipated Fed rate hikes that drive his discount rate up.
  • The analyst downgraded Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target of $1.75 (a downside of 30%) from $5.05.
  • Epstein views Spire's constellation of LEMUR satellites as differentiated, and he believes his prior bull case growth rate forecast of 54% is now "overly optimistic."
  • He adds that his lowered rating is based on the valuation given his revised price target.
  • The analyst upgraded Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Neutral from Underperform and lowered the price target to $7 (an upside of 35%) from $9.
  • Epstein looks favorably on Astra's accomplishment of joining the ranks as one of the few privately-held U.S. companies to reach orbit successfully.
  • He contends that "this milestone is just the beginning of the company's journey toward achieving a consistent launch cadence," adding that his raised rating is based on the valuation given his revised price target.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $2.49 and ASTR by 2.19% at $5.14 on Wednesday's last check.

