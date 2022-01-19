QQQ
+ 0.00
370.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-231.31
42120.81
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.07
353.78
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
456.47
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.10
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.39
+ 0%

Evercore ISI Sees 51% Upside In This Software Technology Company

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 8:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Evercore ISI Sees 51% Upside In This Software Technology Company
  • Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne upgraded Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XMto Outperform from In-Line with a $40 price target, suggesting an upside of 51.63%.
  • The recent pullback in the shares creates a more attractive risk/reward when taking a 6-12 month view, Materne notes. 
  • The analyst believes Qualtrics is well-positioned to benefit from a "strong demand environment as customers remain laser-focused on delivering positive customer and employee experiences." 
  • He expects the company to continue delivering "beat/raise" results in 2022.
  • Price Action: XM shares traded higher by 3.15% at $27.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 71% Upside In Qualtrics

Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 71% Upside In Qualtrics

Goldman Sachs Adds This Software Technology Company To Conviction List With 58% Upside Potential

Goldman Sachs Adds This Software Technology Company To Conviction List With 58% Upside Potential

Qualmetrics Shares Tick To Session High Following TipRanks Article 'Morgan Stanley: 2 Stocks to Buy at 'Attractive Entry Point''; Article Also Mentions Toast

-TradeXchange read more
BofA Upgrades Qualtrics On Secular Tailwinds

BofA Upgrades Qualtrics On Secular Tailwinds

Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) is executing well and has a leadership position in an emerging customer experience market, according to BofA Securities. read more