Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Qualtrics International
The latest price target for Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $43.00 expecting XM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 192.92% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Qualtrics International maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Qualtrics International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Qualtrics International was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Qualtrics International (XM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $54.00 to $43.00. The current price Qualtrics International (XM) is trading at is $14.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
