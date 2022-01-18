Argus Turns Bullish On Delta Air Lines; Citi Trims Price Target
- Argus analyst John Staszak upgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $46, implying an upside of 15%.
- Staszak says the company's customers are among the most satisfied of any legacy carrier and have provided Delta with sustained pricing power.
- The analyst adds that as the airline industry recovers this year, it should see improved results over the remainder of 2022 but cautions that the stock is suitable only for risk-tolerant investors as airline shares are especially volatile.
- Citi analyst Stephen Trent lowered Delta Air Lines's price target to $54 from $56 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
- The analyst mentions, although Delta's positive 2022 and longer-term outlooks remain intact, omicron's near-term demand and personnel disruptions, along with the lack of fixed cost dilution stemming from targeted schedule reductions, should pressure the company's January and February results.
- Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 1.04% at $39.89 on the last check Tuesday.
