byAnusuya Lahiri
January 18, 2022 8:18 am
Here's Why Mizuho Remains Bullish On Microsoft
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz lowered the firm's price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $350 from $360 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 12.8%.
  • Rising yields and more significant inflation concerns have significantly weighed on software stocks over the last month, Broome notes. 
  • The analyst lowered price targets for most companies to reflect the rising rate environment. However, his basic channel checks have "continued to be very positive." 
  • Broome adds that the software sector's risk/reward has turned favorable, and investors will likely be rewarded over the medium term or sooner.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.84% at $304.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

