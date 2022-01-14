QQQ
+ 0.43
377.23
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
+ 624.92
43185.03
+ 1.47%
DIA
-3.43
364.63
-0.95%
SPY
-2.72
467.25
-0.59%
TLT
-1.51
145.79
-1.05%
GLD
-0.25
170.41
-0.15%

What Was This Analyst's Quick Reaction To Wells Fargo And JPMorgan Q4 Earnings?

byPriya Nigam
January 14, 2022 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Was This Analyst's Quick Reaction To Wells Fargo And JPMorgan Q4 Earnings?

While any potential weakness with JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (NYSE:JPM) stock over the next few days would represent a buying opportunity, while Wells Fargo & Co.’s (NYSE:WFC) stock could benefit from “some rotation out of JPM, at least in the near term,” according to BofA Securities.

BofA On JPMorgan Earnings

Ebrahim Poonawala reiterated a Buy rating for JPMorgan Chase, while maintaining the price target at $200.

“JPM reported core 4Q21 EPS of $3.28 (ex. gain on equity investments), beating our/consensus est. of $2.92/$2.99, respectively, primarily driven by a $1.3bn reserve release. Pre-provision net revenue came in-line with our est. and slightly better than cons,” the analyst wrote.

“Spread revenue guide (bakes-in forward curve), implied ~$56-58bn (investment banking spread income a wildcard) is also ahead of our/cons $56.5bn/$56.1bn forecast,” he added.

Although management’s discussions around the company’s investment may not be enough to “reverse the negative stock reaction today,” shareholders may become increasingly comfortable about JPMorgan being “well-positioned to effectively compete in a fast-evolving digital banking landscape,” Poonawala mentioned.

BofA On Wells Fargo Earnings

Analyst Poonawala maintained a Buy rating for Wells Fargo and named the stock as a Top Pick, while keeping the price target unchanged at $70.

“WFC reported 4Q21 EPS of $1.25 (ex. $0.18 gain from business exits; $0.05 impairment charge) vs. our/cons $0.91/$1.02 estimates with the beat to our forecast driven by higher pre-provision net revenue,” the analyst wrote.

“The expense guide and mgmt’s commentary for increased cost-saving opportunities positions WFC as a rare expense story in the large-cap banks universe. Add to that the bank remains well-positioned to benefit from cyclical tailwinds driven by higher interest rates and rebounding loan demand” he added.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why This Analyst Is Raising Big Bank Price Targets Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Why This Analyst Is Raising Big Bank Price Targets Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Big bank earnings season kicks off next week, and one Wall Street analyst took the opportunity on Friday to raise his price targets for some big bank stocks ahead of next week’s headlines. The Analyst: Among his price target changes, Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala made the following adjustments to his bank stock coverage: read more
Analyst Weighs In On JPMorgan Financial Results

Analyst Weighs In On JPMorgan Financial Results

Investors in JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) want to know if the consumer is back, CFRA analyst Ken Leon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more
JPMorgan Upgrades U.S. Bancorp, Raises Big Bank Price Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

JPMorgan Upgrades U.S. Bancorp, Raises Big Bank Price Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Big bank earnings season is just around the corner, and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) landed a big Wall Street upgrade on Thursday ahead of its upcoming report. read more
6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021

6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021

Rising interest rates and economic stimulus have been a winning combination for bank stock investors in recent months. read more