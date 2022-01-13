QQQ
-7.04
394.39
-1.82%
BTC/USD
-1013.12
42889.54
-2.31%
DIA
-0.37
363.32
-0.1%
SPY
-4.00
475.02
-0.85%
TLT
+ 0.51
142.50
+ 0.36%
GLD
-0.70
171.44
-0.41%

Cowen Bumps Up Hawaiian Holdings Price Target By 31%

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 13, 2022 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cowen Bumps Up Hawaiian Holdings Price Target By 31%
  • Cowen analyst Helane Becker upgraded Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) to Market Perform from Underperform and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 13%), from $17.50.
  • Becker believes long-haul domestic capacity is likely to leave the islands and move to international markets.
  • The analyst notes, as we get deeper into 2022, it is likely borders will reopen, and pent-up international demand will return, causing airlines to move capacity out of Hawaii and into international markets. He believes Hawaiian Holdings will benefit from this shift.
  • Price Action: HA shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $20.43 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

MKM Partners Initiates Coverage On Airline Sector, Names Delta Top Pick

MKM Partners Initiates Coverage On Airline Sector, Names Delta Top Pick

Airline stocks are flying high so far in 2021 as investors anticipate a booming summer travel season and a return to business travel in coming quarters. On Thursday, MKM Partners initiated coverage of the airline group and said some stocks have more near-term upside than others. read more
3 Airline Stocks To Buy, According To Seaport Global

3 Airline Stocks To Buy, According To Seaport Global

Seaport Global initiated coverage of seven airliners, three of which should be bought by investors. Daniel McKenzie initiated coverage of the following airliners: read more
BofA Says More Airline Capacity Cuts Ahead

BofA Says More Airline Capacity Cuts Ahead

As fall approaches, travel patterns are set to turn to lean more toward corporate and less toward leisure demand, which foreshadows more capacity cuts at airlines in September and beyond, according to BofA Securities. read more

Fitch Downgraded Alaska Air to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Downgraded JetBlue to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Downgraded Spirit Airlines to 'BB-' from 'BB; Downgraded Hawaiian to 'B+' from 'BB-'