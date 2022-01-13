Cowen Bumps Up Hawaiian Holdings Price Target By 31%
- Cowen analyst Helane Becker upgraded Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) to Market Perform from Underperform and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 13%), from $17.50.
- Becker believes long-haul domestic capacity is likely to leave the islands and move to international markets.
- The analyst notes, as we get deeper into 2022, it is likely borders will reopen, and pent-up international demand will return, causing airlines to move capacity out of Hawaii and into international markets. He believes Hawaiian Holdings will benefit from this shift.
- Price Action: HA shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $20.43 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.