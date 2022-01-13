Piper Sandler Sees Sharp Upside In Upwork - Read Why
- Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Farrell initiated Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $40, implying an upside of 37.7%.
- The analyst believes in the broader market opportunity for talent marketplaces, even after the pandemic passes.
- He states that "several tailwinds, like The Great Resignation" and the move from offline to online, can drive growth over the next several years.
- Farrell believes Upwork's full suite of work solutions can help the company navigate a "variety of market conditions and help push further upmarket."
- Price Action: UPWK shares are trading lower by 1.50% at $28.96 on the last check Thursday.
