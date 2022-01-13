QQQ
RBC Capital Bumps Up KB Home Price Target Post Q4 Results

byShivani Kumaresan
January 13, 2022 7:34 am
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl raised the price target on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to $55 from $46 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying a 29.72% upside.
  • The analyst said the company's FY22 upside margin guidance is "narrative-altering" and should drive improved investor sentiment toward the stock.
  • Dahl also raised his FY22 EPS view to $10.24 from $8.36 and FY23 view to $11.14 from $8.82.
  • KB Home reported Q4 EPS of $1.91 that surpassed Wall Street view and total revenues of $1.68 billion that missed the consensus.
  • Price Action: KBH shares are trading higher by 7.65% at $45.62 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

