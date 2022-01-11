QQQ
Cowen Upgrades Allegheny To Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 11, 2022 3:14 pm
Cowen Upgrades Allegheny To Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside
  • Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 19%) from $22.
  • Khanna states that the Aerospace production "should see better days" in 2022 as de-stocking is over, A320/737Max rate hikes will occur, 787 deliveries should resume in the first half of the year, and travel passengers adapt to an endemic COVID world.
  • The analyst believes these dynamics should drive a "much better" 2022 for Allegheny's "high margin, HPMC segment."
  • Recently, Berenberg upgraded Allegheny to Buy from Hold.
  • Price Action: ATI shares are trading higher by 5.23% at $19.33 on the last check Tuesday.

