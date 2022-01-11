KeyBanc Sees 81% Upside In This Autonomous Driving Technology Company
- KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler initiated TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $50, implying an upside of 81%.
- Fowler believes fully autonomous capabilities represent a "must-have" technology for the for-hire trucking industry, given the potential to lower the cost to serve and improve asset utilization.
- Additionally, the analyst thinks the company's for-hire carrier model and its Autonomous Freight Network, combined with potential expansion outside of the U.S., broadens the addressable market.
- Lastly, Fowler mentions assuming commercialization is achieved around 2024/2025 and absent regulatory hurdles, minimal additional capital may be required to fund operations.
- Related Content: Nvidia Extends TuSimple Partnership For Autonomous Trucking; Showcases Omniverse Plans.
- TuSimple is an autonomous driving technology company. The San Diego, California-based company is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.
- Price Action: TSP shares are trading higher by 6.46% at $27.67 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.