Needham Is Bullish On Solid Power - Read Why

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 10, 2022 3:59 pm
Needham Is Bullish On Solid Power - Read Why
  • Needham analyst Vikram Bagri initiated Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13, implying an upside of 77%.
  • Bagri noted that the stock offers a relatively early-stage investment opportunity in the EV battery industry with a projected total addressable market of about $300 billion by 2035.
  • Solid Power is focused on developing a solid electrolyte and three solid-state battery designs, with the staggered timelines for these products set to capture medium and long-term opportunities in the field, Bagri added.
  • Price Action: SLDP shares are trading lower by 4.93% at $7.33 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

