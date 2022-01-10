Needham Is Bullish On Solid Power - Read Why
- Needham analyst Vikram Bagri initiated Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13, implying an upside of 77%.
- Bagri noted that the stock offers a relatively early-stage investment opportunity in the EV battery industry with a projected total addressable market of about $300 billion by 2035.
- Solid Power is focused on developing a solid electrolyte and three solid-state battery designs, with the staggered timelines for these products set to capture medium and long-term opportunities in the field, Bagri added.
- Price Action: SLDP shares are trading lower by 4.93% at $7.33 on the last check Monday.
