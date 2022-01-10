QQQ
Evercore ISI Cuts Mohawk Industries Price Target By 15%

Shivani Kumaresan
January 10, 2022
Evercore ISI Cuts Mohawk Industries Price Target By 15%
  • Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim downgraded Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) to In-Line from Outperform with a price target of $195, down from $229.
  • The firm forecasts flat housing starts in FY22, but double-digit growth in completions and home prices, noted Kim.
  • The analyst sees a multi-year period of strong double-digit growth in remodeling spending and thinks the "coming surge in R&R spend provides a rising tide for all," but also noted that there will be "relative winners."
  • Price Action: MHK shares are trading lower by 3.01% at $171.23 on the last check Monday.

