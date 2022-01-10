Evercore ISI Cuts Mohawk Industries Price Target By 15%
- Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim downgraded Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) to In-Line from Outperform with a price target of $195, down from $229.
- The firm forecasts flat housing starts in FY22, but double-digit growth in completions and home prices, noted Kim.
- The analyst sees a multi-year period of strong double-digit growth in remodeling spending and thinks the "coming surge in R&R spend provides a rising tide for all," but also noted that there will be "relative winners."
- Price Action: MHK shares are trading lower by 3.01% at $171.23 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.