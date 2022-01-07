Goldman Sachs Goes Bullish On ZipRecruiter; Shares Pop
- Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan assumed coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) with a Buy rating and $35 price target, suggesting a 51.5% upside.
- The analyst sees ZipRecruiter as a leader in the online recruiting market in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.
- The company is using its billions of monthly data points created through employer and job seeker interaction to disrupt the $205 billion U.S. recruiting market, Sheridan notes.
- Price Action: ZIP shares traded higher by 5.15% at $24.29 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
