Goldman Sachs Goes Bullish On ZipRecruiter; Shares Pop

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 7, 2022 9:15 am
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan assumed coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIPwith a Buy rating and $35 price target, suggesting a 51.5% upside.
  • The analyst sees ZipRecruiter as a leader in the online recruiting market in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. 
  • The company is using its billions of monthly data points created through employer and job seeker interaction to disrupt the $205 billion U.S. recruiting market, Sheridan notes.
  • Price Action: ZIP shares traded higher by 5.15% at $24.29 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

