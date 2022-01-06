QQQ
Canaccord Is Bullish On This Wine Company, Sees Sharp Upside

byShivani Kumaresan
January 6, 2022 1:12 pm
  • Canaccord analyst Bobby Burleson initiated coverage on Winc Inc (NYSE:WBEV) with a Buy rating and $14 price target, implying a 75.4% upside.
  • Burleson views the company as well-positioned to gain share in the roughly $400 billion U.S. alcohol beverage market, given Winc's unique omnichannel approach that leverages insights from its digitally native platform into the development of wine brands and rapid wholesale expansion.
  • He added that Winc is tapping high-growth wine segments with favorable long-term prospects given its subscription customer base that skews younger and a brand portfolio focused on premium price points.
  • Price Action: WBEV shares are trading higher by 3.93% at $7.98 on the last check Thursday.

