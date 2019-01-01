Winc (AMEX:WBEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Winc
The latest price target for Winc (AMEX: WBEV) was reported by Lake Street on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting WBEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Winc (AMEX: WBEV) was provided by Lake Street, and Winc initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Winc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Winc was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Winc (WBEV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Winc (WBEV) is trading at is $1.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
