BofA Turns Bullish On TaskUs, Sees Sharp Upside
- Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK) to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged $71 price target, implying an upside of 49%.
- Kupferberg noted that the stock had lagged S&P 500 performance by 5,000 basis points and comps by 3,800 basis points since touching highs on September 23 following its June IPO, driven by a broader market rotation out of growth names, rather than company-specific factors.
- However, the company's "solid" post-IPO execution should continue, the analyst told.
- TaskUs provides outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to technology companies.
- Price Action: TASK shares closed higher by 4.09% at $47.62 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.