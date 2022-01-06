QQQ
BofA Turns Bullish On TaskUs, Sees Sharp Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 6, 2022 4:09 pm
BofA Turns Bullish On TaskUs, Sees Sharp Upside
  • Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASKto Buy from Neutral with an unchanged $71 price target, implying an upside of 49%.
  • Kupferberg noted that the stock had lagged S&P 500 performance by 5,000 basis points and comps by 3,800 basis points since touching highs on September 23 following its June IPO, driven by a broader market rotation out of growth names, rather than company-specific factors. 
  • However, the company's "solid" post-IPO execution should continue, the analyst told.
  • TaskUs provides outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to technology companies. 
  • Price Action: TASK shares closed higher by 4.09% at $47.62 on Thursday.

