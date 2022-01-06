Needham Names Fair Isaac Top Pick for 2022; Adds To Conviction List
- Needham analyst Kyle Peterson raised the price target on Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) to $590 from $550 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies a 33% upside.
- Peterson also named the stock Needham Top Pick for 2022 and added it to Needham's Conviction List.
- The market is underestimating the value of Fair Isaac Scores business, which is a premium asset with solid growth potential and best-in-breed margins.
- Peterson adds that he expects the company's Scores business to consistently sustain double-digit revenue growth over the next several years and use the cash flow from this business to repurchase stock and fund growth in the software business.
- Fair Isaac is an applied analytics company.
- Price Action: FICO shares traded higher by 4.22% at $443.86 on the last check Thursday.
