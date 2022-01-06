QQQ
+ 1.06
383.23
+ 0.28%
BTC/USD
-229.25
43221.88
-0.53%
DIA
-1.31
365.40
-0.36%
SPY
+ 0.48
467.90
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 0.26
142.66
+ 0.18%
GLD
-1.95
171.01
-1.15%

Needham Names Fair Isaac Top Pick for 2022; Adds To Conviction List

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 6, 2022 3:04 pm
  • Needham analyst Kyle Peterson raised the price target on Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) to $590 from $550 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies a 33% upside.
  • Peterson also named the stock Needham Top Pick for 2022 and added it to Needham's Conviction List. 
  • The market is underestimating the value of Fair Isaac Scores business, which is a premium asset with solid growth potential and best-in-breed margins. 
  • Peterson adds that he expects the company's Scores business to consistently sustain double-digit revenue growth over the next several years and use the cash flow from this business to repurchase stock and fund growth in the software business.
  • Fair Isaac is an applied analytics company. 
  • Price Action: FICO shares traded higher by 4.22% at $443.86 on the last check Thursday.

